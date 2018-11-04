Bernadette Buckley née Ryan, Rockfield, Faha, Killarney and formerly of Rathbeg, Rathmore

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her residence in Rockfield tomorrow Monday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry for Requiem Mass at 11: am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR