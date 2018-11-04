Reposing at her residence in Rockfield tomorrow Monday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry for Requiem Mass at 11: am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Michael Healy Rae instrumental in cross-border procedures
14 patients will arrive back into Killarney this evening after having cataract procedures through the Cross-Border Directive.Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who organised the logistics...
Bernadette Buckley née Ryan, Rockfield, Faha, Killarney and formerly of Rathbeg, Rathmore
Kerry Basketball Sides Progress To U18 National Cup 1/4 Finals
Women’s U18 National Cup Qualifying Tournament semi-final St.Mary’s Castleisland 90 Tullamore 57 (Mary's v Portlaoise Panthers in tournament Final) Result means Marys are into the National...
John (Seán) Kelly, Ballyheigue.
Reposing today (Sunday) from 3pm - 5.30pm at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Reposing at his residence in Ballyheigue tomorrow (Monday) from 5pm...
World Cup Start For Kerryman
Kerry’s Éanna Durham made his first start of the Amputee World Cup as Ireland beat Columbia 2-0.Ireland came out of the blocks with a...
Killarney Celtic Advance In Munster
Killarney Celtic have advanced in the Munster Champions Trophy.A 2-0 victory over Brideview United means a place in the semi-finals.Padraig Harnett reports