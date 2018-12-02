Bernadette (Bernie) Leahy, née Tobin, 43 Tralee Road, Castleisland & late of Reacashla, Brosna

Reposing at Tangney Funeral Home Castleisland on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:00am. Followed by private Cremation. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care

