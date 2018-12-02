Bernadette (Bernie) Leahy, née Tobin, 43 Tralee Road, Castleisland & late of Reacashla, Brosna

Reposing at Tangney Funeral Home Castleisland on Monday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:00am. Followed by private Cremation. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care
Latest News
Kerry doctor among those who walked out of GP EGM
A large number of GPs have walked out of today's Extraordinary General Meeting of the Irish College of General Practitioners in Dublin.Kerry GP, Dr...
Highest trolley numbers for November recorded in University Hospital Kerry last month
The highest number of patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry during the month of November has been recorded by the Irish...
O’Carroll O’Connor Cup Victory In Lixnaw For Roquefort Teddy
The Lixnaw coursing feature has been won by Roquefort TeddyHe beat Suldern Street in the Final of the O’Carroll O’Connor Cup.James O’Connor reportsOaks...
Belfast Star and Tralee Warriors Through To The Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National...
Keane's Supervalu Killorglin are out of the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup after losing away to Belfast Star. Keane's were close in...
Latest Sports
