A bereavement organisation is having an information evening in Kerry next week.

Anam Cara Kerry is an organisation which offers information and support to bereaved parents.

Anam Cara provides a safe and comfortable space for bereaved parents to speak to professionals who are experienced in supporting those dealing with a bereavement.

Its information evening is taking place on September 10th in the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee, beginning at 7:20pm.