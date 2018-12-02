Belfast Star and Tralee Warriors Through To The Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup Semi-Final

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin are out of the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup after losing away to Belfast Star. Keane’s were close in the first and second quarter only losing 15-16 in the first and 40-41 in the second. But in the third and fourth quater they lost 59-69 then 78-91 putting them out of the Cup.

Eamon Foley Reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Belfastreview.mp3

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors took on UCC demons at home this afternoon at home. Warriors came out as winners although losing 18-23 in the first quater, then 31-47 and 60-64 at halftime and the 3rd quarter. But in the end Tralee Warriors fought back winning 85-79 in the end.

Alan Cantwell Reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bball-ft.mp3