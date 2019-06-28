Bees stolen from hive at Tralee hotel

Staff at a Tralee hotel have been left in shock following the theft of bees from a hive on the grounds of the property.

Ballygarry House Hotel installed six bee hives surrounding by a wildflower meadow four months ago as part of its efforts to become a more-environmentally friendly business.

On Monday night, frames from the strongest of the hives with the largest population of bees were taken.

Gardai have been informed of the incident.

The hotel says they still have a good stock of bees to produce honey.

Deputy General Manager of Ballygarry House Hotel, Tadgh McGillicuddy says those responsible would have had experience in handling bees: