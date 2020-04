Lidl is increasing its exports of beef by 20 per cent this year – despite the Covid-19 crisis.

The supermarket chain and its beef supplier, Liffey Meats, is sending 14 million euro worth of products abroad.

17 fresh and frozen beef items are being exported to Lidl stores in the US and Europe.

Firies man Dermot O’Brien, from the Beef Plan Movement, says it’s welcome news.