Beef Exceptional Aid Measure to help hard pressed Kerry beef farmers

The Beef Exceptional Aid Measure will help hard pressed beef farmers in Kerry.

That’s the view of Fine Gael Senator for Kerry Paul Coghlan.

This new €100 million aid measure will be funded by the Government and the European Union.

Senator Coghlan says he is keenly aware that the past few months have been difficult for beef farmers in Kerry.

He says this aid will be targeted towards those farmers most affected.

BEAM will open for applications during the third week of August 2019. Applications will be accepted online through AgFood.ie and THE Fine Gael senator is urging all eligible Kerry farmers to apply.