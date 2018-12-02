Beaufort Have Won The AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final

Beaufort this afternoon took on Dromtarriffe in the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final. The game took place in Mallow and threw in at 3.30. An early goal from Nathan Breen gave Beaufort a good start to the first half. A point from Daniel O’Keeffe of Dromtarriffe got their first score on the board. Points by Mike Breen and Padraig Doona increased Beaufort’s lead to 4 points. A free and A Seamus O’Sullivan goal brought them back to level score at after 13 minutes. A Dromtarriffe point gave them a one point lead over the Beaufort side. A Dromtarrifee free increased their lead to 2 points. Ciáran Kennedy puts it over for Beaufort with 25 minutes gone. 2 frees from Dromtarriffe increased their lead to 3 points followed by a goal giving them a 6 point lead at halftime. The score at halftime was Beaufort 1-3 and Dromtarrifee 2-6.

2 minutes into the second half and Ciarán Kennedy for Beaufort to make it 1-4 to 2-6. A 5 minute point for Dromtarriffe brings their lead back up to 6 points. 2 points by Fergal Hallissey brought Beaufort back to within 4 points but 2 points by Dromtarrifee brought their lead back to 6 points after 10 minutes. A goal by Ciarán Kennedy and a point by Niall O’Connor brought Beaufort back to within 2 points of Dromtarriffe. A free by Ferghal Hallissey and a score from Ciarán Kennedy bring Beaufort to level score with Dromtarriffe after 16 minutes. A point by Ferghal Hallissey put Beaufort ahead by 1 point after 23 minutes. A point for Dromtarriffe with 5 minutes to go brought the two sides level again but Beaufort answered back with a point by Ferghal Halliessey. A point by Dromtarriffe put the game level again wth 2 minutes to go. Extra time to be played with a scoreline of Beaufort 2-11 and Dromtarriffe 2-11.

5 minutes into the first half of extra time saw Padraig Doona put Beaufort up by 1 point. Another point for Beaufort made the halftime score 2-13 to Beaufort and Dromtarriffe 2-11. A free from Dromtarriffe brought them to within 1 point of Beaufort at the start of the second half. But it wasn’t enough as Beaufort won in the end 2-13 to Dromtarriffe 2-12