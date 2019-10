Some of the Beaufort Ladies Team are facing a race against time to be fit to play in Sunday’s Munster Intermediate Club Championship Quarter Final.

The Kerry champions will take on Abbeyside of Dungarvan at 1.45 on Sunday in Mallow.

The Beaufort Manager Pat O’Shea says the Waterford champions will be formidable opponents.

Abbeyside Manager Peter Jordan says his team is going through a rebuilding process.