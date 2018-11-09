Beaufort & Kilgarvan Bidding For Munster Championship Victories

By
radiokerrysport
-

Beaufort tomorrow go in search of a place in the last four of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship.

Cahir is the venue as the Kerry champions go up against Tipperary side Ballylooby-Castlegrace.

Throw-in is at 1.30.

Beaufort selector Ken O’Sullivan


Ballylooby-Castlegrace manager Roger Doyle admits to a very limited knowledge of Beaufort

Kilgarvan will be away to Tournafulla of Limerick tomorrow in the AIB Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship.

The ¼ Final tie is to start at 1.30.

Kilgarvan Chairman John Foley has been doing his homework on the opposition

Tournafulla boss Liam Lenihan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR