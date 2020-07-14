Beaufort family calling for son to undergo urgent surgery

A Beaufort family is calling for their son to undergo urgent surgery.

14-year-old Ronan Foley, who has paraplegic cerebral palsy and his wheelchair bound, is in constant pain.

Over the past two years, his spine has curved to 90 degrees.

A student in St Oliver’s Killarney, Ronan can only sit in his wheelchair for thirty minutes due to the pain.

His father, Tony Foley, told Terrace Talk of the pain his son is going through.

An online effort is being made to raise awareness for Ronan’s case; you can follow online at #RonansOpNow