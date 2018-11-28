Beaufort Drama Group will perform The Country Boy at Beaufort Community Centre on December 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th

Beaufort Drama Group will perform The Country Boy at Beaufort Community Centre on December 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th at 8pm nightly. Comedy drama set in 1950’s Ireland, come along for a great night of entertainment. Adults: €10 Students: €5. One night’s proceeds will be donated to Kerry Mental Health Association (Killorglin Branch).

