Beaufort Cruise Into Last Four Of AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship

Beaufort have advanced to the semi-finals of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship.

They’ve seen off Tipperary side Ballylooby-Castlegrace 5-16 to 1-9 in Cahir to set-up a home semi-final next Saturday against Michael Cusacks of Clare.

It looked game over by the 17th minute, after which Beaufort led by 12, with their opponent yet to score.





An 8th minute Liam Carey goal, set up by Niall O’Connor, meant a 1-1 to 0-0 advantage, Fergal Hallissey the point scorer and Hallissey put over 3 more to extend the lead to 1-4 to no score.

Hallissey then turned provider for Ronan Ferris in the 13th minute for the second Beaufort goal; 2-4 to no score. That became 2-6 to 0-0 before Ballylooby-Castlegrace rattled off 5 points in a row.

Beaufort’s Ciaran Kennedy had the last say of the half scoring wise and Beaufort went in at the break with a 2-7 to 0-5 lead.

Any thoughts Ballylooby-Castlegrace might have had of a comeback were put firmly to bed in the first 5 minutes of the second period. Goals from Ronan Ferris and Nathan Breen put Beaufort out of reach at 4-10 to 5 points.

The Tipp team goaled from a penalty midway through the second period while Ciaran Kennedy had Beaufort’s 5th goal of the day 5 minutes from the end.

Colm Kelly reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTCK.mp3