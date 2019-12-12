Beaufort Christmas Rambling House goes ahead this Saturday

The Beaufort Christmas Rambling House goes ahead at 8.30pm this Saturday December 14th in the Beaufort Community centre. Refreshments will be served and all are very welcome.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
HSE says it’ll take 18 months to compile an analysis of UHK’s current resources
It'll take nearly a year-and-a-half to compile an analysis of University Hospital Kerry's current resources.In September of 2018, the South/South-West Hospital Group met with...
Fexco announce partnership with UK supermarket group Morrisons
Kerry fin-tech company Fexco has announced a new partnership with UK supermarket group, Morrisons.It'll see the Killorglin headquartered company provide a foreign currency exchange...
No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of €2 million.The winning numbers were 2, 9, 12, 21, 32, and 46; the bonus...
A Problem Shared – December 11th, 2019
This week, many listeners got in touch about bereavement and going through the grieving process. Tony and Val discussed queries relating to males in...
Yes to the Smoky Fuel Ban – December 11th, 2019
Comment line caller Áine Shanahan got in touch to explain why she would support such a prohibition.
The Rise in Mumps – December 11th, 2019
Dr David Robert Grimes, author of The Irrational Ape, spoke to Jerry about the quadrupling of mumps cases in the country this year, the...