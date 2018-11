Beaufort must overcome Michael Cusacks of Clare this afternoon if they’re to qualify for a Provincial Final.

Beaufort is the venue as the sides clash in the last four of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship.

Throw-in is at 1.30.





Beaufort selector Ken O’Sullivan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/beaufort-1.mp3

Michael Cusacks selector Micheal Jordan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cusacks.mp3

The other semi-final is also down for decision at 1.30 today, between Mount Sion of Waterford and Dromtarriffe, Cork.