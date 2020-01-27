Beat the January Blues! Monster bingo at Castleisland Community centre at 8.30pm this Tuesday January 28th. At least €4,250 must be won including a guaranteed jackpot of €1,000. Fully heated hall.
Former Taoiseach says in-depth study needed before border poll can be considered
Bertie Ahern says there must be an in-depth study of how the whole system of a United Ireland would work before any consideration can...
Decision on IT Tralee’s proposed merger with CIT due in second quarter of 2020
A decision on IT Tralee's proposed merger with CIT is due in the second quarter of this year.The Munster Technological University is the planned...
Over 1,400 residential property transactions in Kerry over twelve-month period
There were over 1,400 residential property transactions in Kerry over the past twelve months.That's according to Geo Directory, which combines An Post resources with...
Call from the Dáil – January 24th, 2020
This week John Downing, who’s political correspondent with the Irish Independent, analyses the election campaign.
The 1st Election Debate on Radio Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The first candidates’ debate on the station was held this morning on Kerry Today. Taking part were Minister of State Brendan Griffin of Fine...
Sinn Féin Leader in Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The party president was in the county today to campaign for candidate Cllr Pa Daly.