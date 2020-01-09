Batty Murphy, Newbury, England and formerly of Dromtine, Sneem

reposing at his brother Michael’s home, Moularostig, Sneem V93 HY27 on Friday from 3 to 9pm. Requiem mass will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Saturday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Organ Donations.ie or charity of your choice. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.

