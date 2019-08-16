Batty Daly, Farrandoctor and Kilfalney, Currans.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to arrive to arrive at 8.30pm at the Church of Saints Theresa and Colmcille, Currans. Requiem mass for Batty Daly will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. House Private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.
An Bord Pleanala upheld KCC’s decision in more than half of planning appeals
An Bord Pleanala upheld Kerry County Council's decision in more than half of the planning applications appealed to them last year.A person applying to...
It’s estimated that €1.3 million will be spent on professional fees for MTU merger...
It's estimated that €1.3 million will be spent on professional fees in relation to the MTU merger over the next three years. Deloitte, a financial...
Shannon helicopter transports injured walker to University Hospital Kerry
Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter transported a walker who was injured along the Kerry Way to University Hospital Kerry.The operation was co-ordinated by Valentia Coastguard...
Morning Sports Update
GreyhoundsThe 5/1 priced Nocturnal Helka won race 3 at Limerick for Listowel’s Noirin McElligott by 1 and a half lengths in 29-11.Republic of Ireland...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Acorn Life County U21 Football Championship 1/4 Finals East Kerry 4-14 St.Kierans 3-16 Austin Stacks 1-12 Laune Rangers 0-9 St Brendan's 2-9 West Kerry 1-11 Randles Brothers Ladies County...
O’Brien Free To Play In All-Ireland Final
Kerry forward Stephen O'Brien has been cleared to play in the All Ireland Senior Football Final.There were fears the Kenmare forward would miss...