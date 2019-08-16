Batty Daly, Farrandoctor and Kilfalney, Currans.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to arrive to arrive at 8.30pm at the Church of Saints Theresa and Colmcille, Currans. Requiem mass for Batty Daly will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. House Private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.