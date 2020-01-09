Battie Murphy, Newbury, England and formerly of Dromtine, Sneem.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his brother Michael’s home Moularostig, Sneem V93 HY27 tomorrow Friday (Jan 10th) from 5pm to 9pm.  Requiem mass will take place at St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Saturday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to organdonations.ie or to a charity of choice.  Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.

