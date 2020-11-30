Batt Sweeney of Ballinakilla Lower, Glenbeigh

A private family funeral will take place for Batt on Wednesday morning (2nd December) at 11am which will be live streamed on MCN media St. James Church Glenbeigh. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of Heather Lee Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Maura, brothers Paud, John and Martin; nieces Brenda and Martina. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his son Gerard, daughters Maureen and Anne; sons in law Patrick and William, daughter in law Maura; his adored grand children Gavan, Janelle, Patrick, Danika, Orla, Caragh Caoimhe and Grainne; Sister Maureen, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****