Batt McElligott of Westcourt, Tralee and formerly The Spa

A private family funeral will take place for Batt McElligott with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Thursday in St John’s Church Tralee streamed on www.stjohns.ie, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert

Beloved husband of Gemma and dear father of Seán, Michael, Maeve and Brian. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Conn, Donal, Sadhbh, Maeve, Amy, Seán and Tom, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Caoimhe, Marisa and Una, son-in-law Gavin, bother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****