Bathing restriction lifted on Ballybunion beaches

Swimming prohibition notices erected on Ballybunion’s two Blue Flag beaches have been lifted.

Earlier this week, Kerry County Council asked people not to swim after elevated levels of E. coli were discovered in tests of the bathing waters, following heavy rain last Saturday.

The council confirmed that bathing water samples taken at Ballybunion North and South beaches in recent days have tested negative for any bacterial matter.

It adds that the swimming prohibition notices are being removed with immediate effect.

The council have thanked the public for their patience and co-operation in observing the signage.