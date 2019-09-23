Base rate for Local Property Tax to increase by 10% in Kerry next year

The base rate for the Local Property Tax in Kerry is to increase by 10% next year.
Under legislation, councillors have the power annually to vary the base LPT rate for the following year by +/-15% or leave the rate unchanged.
It follows a vote taken following a special meeting of Kerry County Council at Aras an Chontae today.
It was a day of horse-trading at Kerry County Council headquarters as Chief Executive Moira Murrell sought a 13% increase in the LPT base rate in a bid to raise €1.8 million for a variety of areas including greenways, hedge cutting enforcement and a footpath programme.
Ms Murrell said she needed to raise €1.2 million to ensure the Tralee-Fenit and Listowel-Kilmorna greenways begin this year and €200,000 to put enforcement officers in each municipal district area for hedge cutting and more.
Some councillors proposed a reduction in the base rate.
An amendment proposed by Cllr Mike Kennelly for a 10% increase in the base rate was put to councillors first.
16 councillors voted for, 12 against and five councillors were absent.
The result means Kerry property owners will pay between €9 and €175 more next year on the tax depending on what band their property is in and will see €1.4 million raised for the local authority.
What the change means for Kerry property owners next year:
The result means Kerry homeowners in the lowest band (0-100,000) will pay €9 more in LPT in 2020, those in the 100,001 – 150,000 band pay €22.50 more, in the 150,001-200,000 band pay €31.50 more, it’s an increase of €40.50 for those in the 200,001-250,000 band, it’s €49.50 more for the 250,001 to 300,000 band and it will range from an extra €58.75 to €175 for the higher bands.
Almost 92% of properties in Kerry are in the first three bands of the LPT.
Full result of the vote to increase the Local Property Tax base rate by 10% for 2020 as proposed by Cllr Mike Kennelly:
Barry – Absent
Beasley – Against
Cahill – Against
Connor Scarteen – Absent
Cronin – Against
Daly – Against
Farrelly – Against
Ferris – Against
Finucane – Absent
Fitzgerald, Breandán – For
Fitzgerald, Fionnan – For
Fitzgerald, Seamus Cosai Fitzgerald -For
Flynn – Against
Foley, Michael – For
Foley, Norma – Against
Gleeson – For
Grady – Absent
Healy-Rae, Jackie – Against
Healy-Rae, Johnny – Against
Healy-Rae, Maura – Against
Kennelly – For
Locke – Against
McCarthy – For
Moloney, Marie – For
Moloney, Jimmy – For
Moriarty – For
O’Brien – For
O’Callaghan – For
O’Connell – For
O’Shea – Absent
Sheehy – For
Thornton – For
Kelleher – For