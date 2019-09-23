Base rate for Local Property Tax to increase by 10% in Kerry next year

The base rate for the Local Property Tax in Kerry is to increase by 10% next year.

Under legislation, councillors have the power annually to vary the base LPT rate for the following year by +/-15% or leave the rate unchanged.

It follows a vote taken following a special meeting of Kerry County Council at Aras an Chontae today.

It was a day of horse-trading at Kerry County Council headquarters as Chief Executive Moira Murrell sought a 13% increase in the LPT base rate in a bid to raise €1.8 million for a variety of areas including greenways, hedge cutting enforcement and a footpath programme.

Ms Murrell said she needed to raise €1.2 million to ensure the Tralee-Fenit and Listowel-Kilmorna greenways begin this year and €200,000 to put enforcement officers in each municipal district area for hedge cutting and more.

Some councillors proposed a reduction in the base rate.

An amendment proposed by Cllr Mike Kennelly for a 10% increase in the base rate was put to councillors first.

16 councillors voted for, 12 against and five councillors were absent.

The result means Kerry property owners will pay between €9 and €175 more next year on the tax depending on what band their property is in and will see €1.4 million raised for the local authority.

What the change means for Kerry property owners next year:

The result means Kerry homeowners in the lowest band (0-100,000) will pay €9 more in LPT in 2020, those in the 100,001 – 150,000 band pay €22.50 more, in the 150,001-200,000 band pay €31.50 more, it’s an increase of €40.50 for those in the 200,001-250,000 band, it’s €49.50 more for the 250,001 to 300,000 band and it will range from an extra €58.75 to €175 for the higher bands.

Almost 92% of properties in Kerry are in the first three bands of the LPT.

Full result of the vote to increase the Local Property Tax base rate by 10% for 2020 as proposed by Cllr Mike Kennelly:

Barry – Absent

Beasley – Against

Cahill – Against

Connor Scarteen – Absent

Cronin – Against

Daly – Against

Farrelly – Against

Ferris – Against

Finucane – Absent

Fitzgerald, Breandán – For

Fitzgerald, Fionnan – For

Fitzgerald, Seamus Cosai Fitzgerald -For

Flynn – Against

Foley, Michael – For

Foley, Norma – Against

Gleeson – For

Grady – Absent

Healy-Rae, Jackie – Against

Healy-Rae, Johnny – Against

Healy-Rae, Maura – Against

Kennelly – For

Locke – Against

McCarthy – For

Moloney, Marie – For

Moloney, Jimmy – For

Moriarty – For

O’Brien – For

O’Callaghan – For

O’Connell – For

O’Shea – Absent

Sheehy – For

Thornton – For

Kelleher – For