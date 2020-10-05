Barry Nunan, Urban Terrace and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.

Beloved son of Noreen and the late Leo and dear brother of Leo, Siobhán, Carolyn and the late Noreen, Laurence and Baby Paul. Sadly missed especially by Mary & Tanya and by his loving family, his nephews, niece, aunts, brothers-in-law Joe & Paddy, sister in law Jean, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Barry with the requiem mass being celebrated at 11am on Tuesday in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) followed by interment in The Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Sera Huskey Animal Rescue, Rock St., Tralee or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.





***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****