Barry Geraghty Reflects On His Successful Career

Barry Geraghty is the second most successful jockey of all time at the Cheltenham Festival.

He officially retired in July, bowing out with a fabulous tally of 1,920 career wins.

I caught up with Barry in recent days to speak about his career, injuries, regrets and his Kerry connections.

In the 1980s, Barry’s father moved to the US for work and received a job opportunity that could have resulted in a very different life for Barry. I first asked Barry about that seminal moment in his life.

Continuing our conversation with Barry Geraghty.

He officially retired in July, bowing out with a fabulous tally of 1,920 career wins.

Barry talked about some of the injuries he’s suffered during his career.