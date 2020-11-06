2 Stokers Lawn, John B Keane Road, Listowel and late of 3 St. Brendan’s Terrace, Listowel.

Predeceased by his parents Sean and Hannah, sisters Jane-Patricia and Sinead. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.

A private family Funeral will take place for Barry Curtin, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.30am, which will be live-streamed on listowelparish.com Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. House strictly private, please.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

