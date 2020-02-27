Barraduff Tractor Vintage and Non Vintage, Cars & Motorbike Under 75CC run in aid of the Kerry Cork Cancer Link Bus & Recovery Haven Kerry goes ahead this Sunday.

Barraduff Tractor Vintage and Non Vintage, Cars & Motorbike Under 75CC run in aid of the Kerry Cork Cancer Link Bus & Recovery Haven Kerry goes ahead this Sunday. Registration from 11am in Barraduff Community Field with 1pm start followed by refreshments.

