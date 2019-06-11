Barraduff National School annual cycle takes place this Sunday 16th June proceeds towards new Sensory Room and playground facilities. Registration in the community field Barraduff on Saturday from 7pm to 8pm and on Sunday from 7:30am.
Street bowling causing disruptions to traffic in Tralee
Gardai have been receiving a number of complaints regarding illegal street bowling. Members of the public have been complaining about large groups of people bowling...
Coming together of groups resulted in Tralee’s IBAL success
The coming together of various groups in Tralee has resulted in the town's success in the latest IBAL anti-litter survey.The county town jumped 25...
Community effort praised in litter survey
Community effort has been cited by judges as the reason for Killarney and Tralee's success in the most recent IBAL (Irish Business Aginst Litter)...
Killarney and Tralee Take a Bow for Tidiness – June 10th, 2019
The Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey made uplifting reading for Killarney and Tralee. Killarney placed third nationally in the findings while Tralee jumped...
Nursing Homes Ireland on Concerns over Care of Some Residents – June 10th, 2019
Tadhg Daly is CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland which represents the private and voluntary nursing home sector. There have been recent HIQA reports which...