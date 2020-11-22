Barraduff community launches major fundraiser

An East Kerry community has launched a major fundraiser to develop a state-of-the-art community hall and work hub.

Barraduff Community Field Organisation is running the Win a Dream Kerry Home raffle, with the top prize a brand-new house in the village.

The new hall will complement the existing all-weather pitch, meeting and changing rooms, and create a community hub for sport, drama, and employment.

A new Work Hub will offer desk or room hire, while a Story House will host drama, exhibitions, and rambling houses, reflecting the culture of the Sliabh Luachra area.

Tickets can be purchased on http://www.winadreamkerryhome.com/