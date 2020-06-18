Bar and restaurant owner hopeful of busy summer season in Dingle

A West Kerry bar and restaurant owner is hopeful visitors from Britain and Northern Ireland will help lessen the impact of the pandemic on the tourism season.

John Moriarty of Lord Baker’s Restaurant and Bar in Dingle, plans to reopen on July 3rd.

He believes the Irish, Northern Ireland and UK markets will be good this summer, and will result in a strong three or four month season for the tourism industry.

Mr Moriarty says Dingle isn’t dependent on bus tours compared to Tralee, Killarney and Kenmare.

He says there will be challenges and quiet nights, but is expecting tourists to make their way to West Kerry this summer: