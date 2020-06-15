All bar five Kerry playgrounds reopen today

Most playgrounds across Kerry have reopened today due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Kerry County Council says five of the facilities remain closed however – Cromane, Knockreer Killarney, Brandon, Rossbeigh and Killorglin, where maintenance works are ongoing.

The local authority says the scheduled works at Knockreer, which were suspended until now, will take approximately three weeks to complete; the other four playgrounds should open in the coming days.

Prior to the reopening of the other playgrounds today, the council inspected, cleaned, and sanitised the facilities.

People visiting playgrounds are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, for children to be supervised, and for parents or guardians to bring hand sanitiser to use before and after the visit.