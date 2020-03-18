Banks suspend loan payments for customers affected by COVID-19

The 5 main banks have agreed a three month suspension of mortgage and business loan repayments for customers affected by Covid 19.

Following a meeting with the Finance minister, the banks are working on a simplified application process to make it easier for customers to receive support.

The CEOs of the five main retail banks, AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC, Permanent tsb and Ulster Bank, along with their representative group, the Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland, met the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

Banks have also agreed that any covid 19 applications for a payment break will not adversely impact on credit records and court proceedings will be deferred for 3 months.

The Minister for Finance is requesting the banking industry increase the limit on contactless payments to €50 from the current limit of €30.

The Minister is also deferring the collection of stamp duty on credit cards to July from April.

