Bank of Ireland to temporarily close four Kerry branches

Bank of Ireland is closing four Kerry branches during COVID-19.

Ballybunion, which was already closed since January due to storm damage, Castleisland, Killorglin, and Tralee IT are among 101 locations nationwide to temporarily shut, but all branches will continue to provide ATM services.

They say the changes from today are to ensure their resources are focused on services most in demand; they also reflect a reduction in footfall at branches.

161 branches nationwide will be open as normal, including the remaining six in Kerry – Caherciveen, Dingle, Kenmare, Killarney, Listowel, and Tralee.

