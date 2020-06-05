Bank of Ireland says closed Kerry branches won’t reopen on Monday

Bank of Ireland says four closed branches in Kerry will not reopen on Monday.

The bank closed Killorglin, Castleisland and IT Tralee branches at the start of the COVID-19, the Ballybunion branch has been closed since January following storm damage.

Deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, Dara Callery has raised concerns that over 100 branches closed by Bank of Ireland will not reopen.

The bank says the operational changes were made to safeguard critical services during the pandemic, support social distancing and respond to a significant shift in how customers are banking.

It says its focus remains on protecting and prioritising services across 161 branches, telephone and online banking and is keeping all developments under review.