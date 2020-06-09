Bank of Ireland continues to assess viability of Ballybunion branch building

Bank of Ireland says it is continuing to assess the viability of the building where its Ballybunion branch was located.

The building was damaged in Storm Brendan in January and by subsequent persistent rainfall leading to the closure of the branch.

ATM services are still available and the bank says customers can avail of the Listowel branch, where Ballybunion staff have been redeployed to.

The bank says the safety of customers and staff is of paramount importance.

However, local Sinn Fein Councillor Robert Beasley is concerned the Ballybunion branch will not reopen:

Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland says its IT Tralee branch is among a small number of branches that won’t reopen on June 29th due to restricted access or low volumes of people.

This will be kept under review.

The bank says that there is no change to the level of service provided in Castleisland and Killorglin branches when they reopen on June 29th.

These branches will offer advice and self-service to customers as they did prior to the closure in March.