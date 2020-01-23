Bank of Ireland carrying out full assessment of damage to Ballybunion branch

Bank of Ireland say they’re carrying out a full assessment of damage to their Ballybunion branch, which has been closed for a number of days.

They say the closure was the result of damage caused by Storm Brendan, and that the safety of their staff and customers is their priority.

Management have stated that they are very disappointed to have to close the branch temporarily and regret any inconvenience caused to Ballybunion customers.

They say a full assessment of the damage is ongoing, and they’ll provide further updates as soon as they become available.

Deputy John Brassil says he’s spoken with Bank of Ireland anagement at the Ballybunion branch and has been informed that the closure is a temporary measure due to health and safety concerns relating to the neighbouring building.

He says he’s been assured that it’ll re-open soon as possible and in time for the upcoming tourist season.

Local Cllr Robert Beasley, however, urged the bank to clarify that the branch will definitely re-open: