A ban on swimming at a south Kerry beach has been lifted.

It follows the results of tests on water samples taken yesterday from Inny Strand, Waterville, which shows the water is back to normal.

The HSE has informed Kerry County Council that the notice prohibiting swimming at the beach.

Earlier this week, the council confirmed the presence of E. coli at Inny Beach saying the main reason was the torrential rain experienced on Sunday – up to 15mm in 3 hours.