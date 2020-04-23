Ban on gatherings of over 5,000 people could impact two major Kerry events

The ban on gatherings of over 5,000 people until September could have a major impact on two big events in Kerry.

The International Rose of Tralee Festival and Puck Fair both usually take place in August; no decision has been made yet on either event, which attract thousands of visitors.

The organisers of the International Rose of Tralee Festival, which is due to take place from August 21st to 25th, are thinking of innovative ways to run the event within government rules, which prohibit gatherings of over 5,000 people up until the end of August.

Executive Chair of the festival, Anthony O’Gara says they want to use the Rose of Tralee to inject positivity into the county, and they’ll be working hard over the next few weeks to see what they can develop.

Puck Fair takes place in Killorglin every August 10th to 12th and has never been cancelled in its over 400 year history.

Chairman, Declan Falvey says they won’t be making any decision on whether or not it will be going ahead until the end of May.

Meanwhile the West Kerry Agricultural Show has been cancelled.

A staple in the West Kerry calendar, this year’s show was due to take place on Sunday 19th July in Dingle, but on advice from the Irish Shows Association, the organisers say it won’t be going ahead this year