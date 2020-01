Ciara Griffin will lead Ireland out to face Scotland in this Sunday’s 2020 Women’s Six Nations opener.

The Ballymacelligott woman is named at openside in a team that includes Munster winger and Ireland Seven’s player Aoife Doyle for the first time since 2015.

Ireland versus Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations Championship kicks-off at Energia Park, Donnybrook at 1pm on Sunday.