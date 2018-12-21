Ballymacelligott Post office closing for the final time today

A post office in Kerry will close for the final time today.

Ballymacelligott Post Office was one of the 12 post offices selected for closure by An Post earlier this year as part of their rationalisation plans.

Postmaster Brendan Mannix had previously said deciding to close wasn’t an easy option, however, it had to be done due to falling incomes.





He added that the real impact of the closure of rural post offices won’t be felt for at least five years.

Ballymacelligott Post Office has been in operation for the past 70 years.

Margaret Groves, who was a customer in the post office for 55 years, says it is an emotional day: