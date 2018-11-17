Ballymacelligott Parish Bazaar & Sale of Work

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Ballymacelligott Parish Bazar & sale of work takes place this Sunday from 6 to 9 pm and on Monday from 7.30PM till late at St Brendans Community Centre, Ballydwyer ! including monster raffles, games, tombola, special door prizes and so much more !

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR