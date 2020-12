A road in Ballyheigue remains closed, following heavy flooding yesterday.

Kerry County Council says the R551 Ballyheigue road is closed following flooding on the Ardfert side.

Meanwhile, the council is also warning people to be prepared for strong winds and possible flooding in coastal areas during tonight’s status yellow wind warning.

It’s in place from 9 o’clock tonight until 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann is forecasting gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour.