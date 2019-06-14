Ballyheigue pupils win top prize in What’s your Story video competition

Primary school pupils from St Joseph’s National School in Ballyheigue have won top prize in a national video contest.

The Trend Micro ‘What’s your Story’ video competition gives young people a platform to educate others and nurture safer, more responsible use of the internet.

Their video entry “I Got the Power” beat off competition from schools all over the country, in responding to this year’s competition theme “If you had one special power to make life online better, what would it be?”

A global leader in security software and cybersafety, Trend Micro hosts “What’s your Story” globally each year to encourage young people to talk about issues such as online trust, digital privacy, cyberbullying and internet safety.

The winning entry – https://whatsyourstory.trendmicro.ie/entry/2-dc4c44/