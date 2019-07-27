Ballyheigue Out Of County Senior Hurling Championship

Ballyheigue have exited the Garveys Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship.

They’ve been comprehensively beaten by Ballyduff in Round 2B, 4-30 to 0-7.

Ballyduff, with Jack Goulding to the fore, were dominant and led by double scores after 13 minutes at 6 points to 3. They extended the advantage to 12 points to 3 before goals from Padraig Boyle (23 mins) and Jack Goulding (26 mins) put the game out of reach. Ballyduff led by 2-15 to 0-4 at half-time.

Ballyduff also registered 2-15 in the second period. Aidan Boyle grabbed goal number 3 on the day, and the gap at the three quarter stage was 3-20 to 0-5. Eric Daly also netted for the victors.