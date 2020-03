A Ballyheigue man has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm.

Rory McNamara of Keel, Ballyheigue is charged with assaulting two men, causing them harm, at College Street, Killarney on the 31st December, 2017.

The 21-year-old appeared in Tralee Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded Mr McNamara on continuing bail and adjourned the case until March 30th, when a date for sentencing will be set.