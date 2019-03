Ballyheigue native and fashion designer Don O’Neill has been nominated for a national style award.

Don O’Neill, who is based in New York, has been nominated for Ireland’s Favourite Designer in the 2019 VIP Magazine Style Awards.

The public can vote for their favourites and the awards will be presented in Dublin on April 26th.





Don has previously dressed A-list celebrities such as Oprah, Meghan Markle and Carrie Underwood.

To vote for the Ballyheigue native visit www.pmvipstyleawards.ie.