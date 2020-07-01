Ballygarry House Hotel is first in Ireland to attain Fáilte Ireland COVID-19 Safety Charter

Tralee’s Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa has become the first hotel in Ireland to be accredited with the Fáilte Ireland COVID-19 Safety Charter for Hospitality.

It’s a Government-endorsed initiative that ensures tourism and hospitality businesses are able to adhere to the specific guidelines outlined for reopening.

Hotel owner Padraig McGillicuddy says they’ve lost €4 million in revenue due to COVID-19, some of which can be recovered.

He believes the future is bright, bookings are coming in, and people are keen to dine out.

Mr McGillicuddy says this year is the year of the Irish, as all business will be home grown.