Ballyduff Win County Senior Hurling League Title

Ballyduff have won the County Senior Hurling League Div 1 Final

They overcame a 5 point half-time deficit to beat Causeway 0-18 to 1-13, restricting the opposition to just 4 scores in that second period.

It was 1 point each after 10 minutes, with the sides guilty of multiple wides-5 for Causeway and 4 for Ballyduff.





Causeway went on to open up a 6 points to 2 lead but Ballyduff fought back to halve that deficit at 9 points to 7.

On the stroke of half time there was a fortuitous goal for Causeway, coming from a PJ Gorman free from distance

Half-time: Causeway 1-9 Ballyduff 0-7.

Ballyduff dominated the second half, with Mikey Boyle hugely influential at midfield. Causeway meanwhile were reduced to sporadic attacks and the sides were level at the 3/4 stage at 0-13 to 1-10.

Padraig Boyle was the game winner from hereon in, putting over some magnificent scores on his way to a personal tally of 11 on the day.

However, Ballyduff had to withstand a late Causeway goal chance to come out the victors.