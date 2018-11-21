Ballyduff man whose defective trailer caused devastating injuries to woman given suspended sentence

A landscaper who was towing a defective trailer in Tralee that came loose causing devastating injuries to a young woman has been given a suspended sentence.

Last February, Gerard McEnery of Slievewaddra, Ballyduff pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious harm to Natalie Ryan on July 13th 2016 at Caherslee, Tralee.

The 56-year-old also admitted to driving a dangerously defective vehicle and failing to maintain a trailer in proper working order.





Tralee Circuit Court heard Natalie Ryan, who at the time was a 26-year-old about to embark on a Masters at NUI Galway, was pinned up against the wall of a house when the trailer Mr McEnery was towing became loose and travelled across the road.

Her left foot was almost entirely severed; she has undergone 15 surgeries and part of her leg may still have to be amputated.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said Ms Ryan’s Victim Impact Statement is the most profound, dignified and articulate he has ever read.

The judge said the case was not about Mr McEnery’s driving but a defective trailer, which had not been properly maintained and had no safety chain.

Judge O’Donnell noted Mr McEnery had no previous convictions, made full admissions, entered an early guilty plea and his deep sense of remorse.

He said the accused had never set out to cause the accident.

Judge O’Donnell said a custodial sentence would not be appropriate and handed down a three year sentence suspended for three years for the dangerous driving charge, three months suspended for three years for driving a dangerously defective vehicle and a €500 fine for not maintaining the trailer.

Mr McEnery was also disqualified from driving for six years; this will come into effect from January 1st.