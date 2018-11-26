Ballyduff farmer to be sentenced for manslaughter of neighbouring landowner today

By
radiokerrynews
-

A Ballyduff farmer will be sentenced for the manslaughter of a neighbouring landowner in north Kerry today.

Last month, a jury found 63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff guilty of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on April 4th 2017.

The 73-year-old tillage farmer from Ardoughter, Ballyduff died after Mr Ferris rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter due to the deceased’s man use of a crow banger.


Michael Ferris, who has been in custody since the incident will be sentenced today by Ms Justice Carmel Stewart at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR