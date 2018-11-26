Ballyduff farmer to be sentenced for manslaughter of neighbouring landowner today

A Ballyduff farmer will be sentenced for the manslaughter of a neighbouring landowner in north Kerry today.

Last month, a jury found 63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff guilty of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on April 4th 2017.

The 73-year-old tillage farmer from Ardoughter, Ballyduff died after Mr Ferris rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter due to the deceased’s man use of a crow banger.





Michael Ferris, who has been in custody since the incident will be sentenced today by Ms Justice Carmel Stewart at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.